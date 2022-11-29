e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Girl dies in road accident

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding dumper driven in the no-entry lane in Bagsewaniya locality of the city, hit a two-wheeler, killing a girl who was riding pillion on it. Her elder sister received severe injuries, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said that the driver of the dumper had been on the run after the incident.

The Bagsewaniya police stated that the incident took place on Monday evening when two sisters identified as Anushka (15) and Muskaan (16) were heading towards their house on a two-wheeler being driven by Muskaan. A recklessly-driven dumper rammed into their vehicle from rear in front of Ganesh temple in Bagsewaniya locality and ran over Anushka who was riding pillion, killing her on the spot.

Muskaan was immediately rushed to AIIMS hospital where her treatment is underway and her condition is said to be critical. Girls’ father Raju told the police that both the girls had gone to the market to purchase gift for a wedding.

Bagsewaniya police station house officer Rajeev Chouksey said that the owner of the dumper was contacted who said he had the permission to drive in the no-entry lane. However, the owner has still not produced the required documents, he added.

