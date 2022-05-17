Bhopal: CM to launch free moong distribution for 65.94L students today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch free moong distribution to 65.94 lakh students of primary and secondary schools of the state. The event will be held on Tuesday at 6 pm here at Kushabhau Thackeray Hall.

Principal Secretary Food Faiz Ahmed Kidwai informed that 40.80 lakh students of primary schools and 25.13 lakh of secondary schools would be benefitted by the distribution of free moong. In this, 40,809 metric tons will be distributed to the primary school students at the rate of 10 kg and 37,702 metric tonnes free moong will be distributed to the secondary school students at the rate of 15 kg per student.

Delivery will be done in a non woven carry bag. Moong will be provided in pistachio colored bags to primary school children and peach colored bags to secondary school children. Under National Food Security, moong will be distributed to the students of eligible families through biometric verification from POS machines.

