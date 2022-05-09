Bhopal: CM reviews marriage preparations of Laxmi in riot-hit Khargone, to get special gifts from him

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Laxmi Muchhal and her family who were affected by communal riots in Khargone recently. Chouhan received information regarding the ongoing preparations for marriage of Laxmi and issued directives to the district administration in this regard.

Laxmi's wedding was fixed on April 11. But communal riots broke out in Khargone on April 10 and Laxmi's wedding items were looted by miscreants. Laxmi does not have parents. The responsibility of family rests on elder brother Satish Muchhal who is a driver.

As soon as Chief Minister came to know about the condition of Laxmi, he directed district administration to make all arrangements for her wedding. Chouhan also promised to send some special gifts to Laxmi on her wedding day.

Arrangements have been made by the district administration for clothes and utensils etc to be given as gifts. Her marriage will now take place on May 20.

Chouhan said in the video conference that Laxmiís wedding will be organised well. The Khargone collector, district administrative officials and Laxmi's family joined the chief minister through video conferencing. Chief Minister also directed to get the houses damaged in the communal riots repaired at the earliest.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:45 AM IST