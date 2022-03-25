Bhopal: Cabinet goes to Pachmarhi with Atmanirbhar MP on agenda

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ministers in Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet led by the CM left for Pachmarhi by bus on Friday night to have brainstorming sessions on various topics over there during the cabinet meet, based on the theme of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

The CM and ministers were supposed to leave about 7.30 pm. However, the CM returned from Uttar Pradesh where he had gone to attend swearing-in-ceremony of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet, after 7.30 pm and then they left for Pachmarhi about 8.30 pm from the CM House.

Official information said, Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his ministerial colleagues left for Pachmarhi by bus. CM Chouhan will stay at Pachmarhi for two days where he will discuss with cabinet members the development schemes and forthcoming public welfare schemes in a bid to make Madhya Pradesh self-reliant (Atmanirbhar).

While leaving for Pachmarhi Chouhan said, Our goal on Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh is already decided. We will review the public welfare schemes which are going on and discuss possibility of improvement in the same. We will also ponder over if there are new schemes needed and find out solution to problems the state is facing.

Earlier, the ministers reached the CM House where they were seen interacting with one another and in a cheerful mood. One of senior most members in the cabinet Gopal Bhargava was seated beside chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan the first row of the seats.

Earlier, Home minister Narottam Mishra said in the morning, The CM had already assigned different subjects to different committees headed by ministers. The committees have had meetings. There will be deliberations on the subjects and suggestions of the committees during the meeting.

He said the decisions taken at the meeting at Pachmarhi based on deliberations would be implemented in the interest of people in the time to come.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:57 PM IST