Bhopal: 78% of candidates take PSC exam in the city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 78 per cent of the candidates in the city took the State Civil Service Examination, 2021, and Forest Service Examination conducted by the MPPSC on Sunday. The figure at the state level stood around 72 per cent.

A total of 944 centres have been set up in all the 52 districts of the state. Nearly 3.54 lakh candidates had registered for the PSC, 2021, conducted for filling 283 posts lying vacant in different departments. Indore has the highest number of 116 centres for the examination.

In the first half of the examination, the General Studies paper was held from 10 am. From 2.15 pm, the General Aptitude test was held.

“The exam was held fairly and smoothly,” said Ravindra Panchbhai, media coordinator of the MPPSC. He stated that around 78 percent candidates had taken the exam in the city, while the figure at the state level stood around 72 per cent.