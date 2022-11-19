Bhopal: 10 MoUs on anvil to boost MSMEs and start-ups

Representative image

Indore\Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of making start-ups and MSMEs commercially and technically competent and strong along with providing new marketing opportunities, MoUs will be signed with reputed government and non-government organizations of the country. This programme will be held on November 22 at 2 pm at the Brilliant Convention Center in Indore in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. A workshop will also be organised by Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in the second-session of the programme.

MoUs will be signed with 10 institutions in the programme. In this, MoU will also be signed with the ONDC, an organisation of the Central government. It is an initiative of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade under the ministry of commerce and industry. ONDC is a network based on open protocols which provides a platform for local commerce in areas including mobility, grocery, food orders, delivery, hotel booking and travel. Its aim is to create new opportunities, curb digital monopolies, support micro, small and medium enterprises and small traders and help bring them on the online platform.

The MoU with ONDS will extend benefit and co-operation to MSMEs and start-ups. This will help in organizing workshops to train small scale industries, startups and market participants. The ONDC network will facilitate on-boarding of relevant market participants. The network will also have the facility to connect with other existing participants.