Bhoomi Pujan Performed For Works At Lokhande & IMC Squares

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav performed Bhoomi Pujan for the development works at Lokhande Square and Indore Municipal Corporation Square, with a budget of Rs 2 crore. The ceremony was attended by key officials, including Traffic Incharge Rakesh Jain, local corporator Suresh Takalkar, and zone president Gajanan Gawade, alongside other dignitaries and citizens.

Speaking at the event, Bhargav highlighted the city’s commitment to tackling difficult challenges, particularly traffic management. "While traffic isn't under the direct purview of the IMC, we have taken it upon ourselves to support and enhance the city's traffic infrastructure. If we can achieve even 40 per cent of our goals within five years, it will mark a significant improvement in Indore’s traffic situation," Bhargav stated.

Indore-3 MLA Golu Shukla spoke about the broader development taking place in the city. “The foundation of the development work at these key squares is just the beginning. The road from Gangwal to Sarwate is under construction with an investment of Rs 12-15 crore. These projects will not only ease traffic congestion but will also elevate the city’s overall image,” he said.

The development plan focuses on key improvements to the intersections

1. Widening of the Left Turn: The left turns at both squares will be widened to facilitate smoother traffic flow and reduce jams.

2. Installation of Traffic Signals: New signals will be installed to improve traffic management and minimize accidents.

3. Intersection Beautification: The intersections will be modernised with footpaths, lighting, and landscaping, enhancing the aesthetic appeal while ensuring safety and convenience.