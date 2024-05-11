Bhojshala: Hindu Leader Claims Discovery Of Raja Bhoj's Coins, Subterranean Temple |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Ranjana Agnihotri, the president of Hindu Front for Justice and a petitioner in the Bhojshala case, on Saturday, claimed to have discovered coins along with idols inside the sanctum sanctorum, which she believes are from the era of Raja Bhoj. She visited Bhojshala and spent about an hour with the survey team, on the 51st day of the ongoing ASI survey.

Following her visit, she addressed the media, revealing significant findings. Agnihotri highlighted the auspiciousness of the day, with 51 days having passed since the survey began, a number considered sacred. She described a trench on the south side of the courtyard, revealing stairs of varying sizes that hint at a possible structure or sanctum below.

Read Also Bhojshala Survey: Controversy Brews Over Conflicting Claims

She mentioned finding coins of archaeological significance, possibly related to Goddess Saraswati and King Bhoj, in the west-north direction outside the courtyard. Drawing a comparison with the ASI's work in Ayodhya, Agnihotri noted a stark difference in approach.

While the ASI team in Ayodhya was open to discussions and transparent in their findings, the team in the state remains uncommunicative. Agnihotri expressed optimism for the future, citing her 20 years of experience and suggesting that the ASI's work might take more time to reveal further discoveries.