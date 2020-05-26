Bhojakhedi procurement centre in charge suspended after video of him allegedly accepting bribe goes viral

Bhojakhedi Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) manager Virendra Singh Songara suspended Bhojkhedi procurement centre in charge Devi Singh Chouhan after a video which allegedly shows him accepting bribe from the farmers went viral. Songara attached Chouhan at the government fare price shop for the duration of his suspension.
According to information, farmers alleged that large scale corruption prevails at Shri Nath Warehouse procurement centre in Alot. They complained that responsible officials are allegedly demanding bribe from the farmers to weigh their harvest first. Upset over this, one of the farmer made of video of Chouhan’s act.
In the video which went viral it was clear that Chouhan was accepting Rs 1,000 from a farmer to weigh his produce of 110 quintal wheat. As soon as the video went viral and reached the manager Songara, he suspended Chouhan with immediate effect.
On the other hand, rubbishing an allegation of bribe, Chouhan said that there was a dispute between farmer and labourers at the procurement centre and to settle the issue, he took money from the farmer and gave to the labourers. Someone shot the video which shows as if he is accepting money and levelled bribe allegation on him.
This is not the first time when this warehouse centre is in the news for the wrong reason. Earlier, sub-divisional magistrate Chandrasingh Solanki has served the notice to the warehouse owner after they got a complain of mismanagement prevailing at the centre.
Alot additional collector Jamuna Bhide visited the procurement centre and conducted an inspection. She instructed all the centre incharges to take stern action in case of any complaint is received from the farmers. Sub-divisional magistrate Chandersingh Solanki, tehsildar BL Bamniya and other officials were present there.
Free Press has raised the issue of mismanagement prevailing at the procurement centre in Alot.
Thanks to a good harvest, farmers are thronging procurement centres across the state. It is resulting in long queues of farmers outside the procurement centres. Meanwhile, delay in weighing and some mismanagement at the centre caused chaos at the said centre in Alot.
