Bhojakhedi procurement centre in charge suspended after video of him allegedly accepting bribe goes viral

Bhojakhedi Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) manager Virendra Singh Songara suspended Bhojkhedi procurement centre in charge Devi Singh Chouhan after a video which allegedly shows him accepting bribe from the farmers went viral. Songara attached Chouhan at the government fare price shop for the duration of his suspension.

According to information, farmers alleged that large scale corruption prevails at Shri Nath Warehouse procurement centre in Alot. They complained that responsible officials are allegedly demanding bribe from the farmers to weigh their harvest first. Upset over this, one of the farmer made of video of Chouhan’s act.

In the video which went viral it was clear that Chouhan was accepting Rs 1,000 from a farmer to weigh his produce of 110 quintal wheat. As soon as the video went viral and reached the manager Songara, he suspended Chouhan with immediate effect.