Indore: Boarders and kin worried about coming to Indore for pending CBSE exams

Indore

After Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced pending board examination date-sheet, students are worried about finding their way back to Indore, which is a hotspot for coronavirus in the country.

While the only way of local transport that is open for people is air travel, many students hail from nearby districts and villages, staying in this education hub for their studies. With the only option of getting an e-pass and driving in their personal vehicle, many students will face a major challenge in commuting to Indore.

“We rent a tractor here and own some two-wheelers, as it is more convenient to drive a two-wheeler than a car in my village Alanpur in Harda district,” Sonali Patoria, a student attempting CBSE class XII board examination, said. She added that this was the normal way of life for most villagers even in nearby villages.

“Now, that we have to come back to Indore for attempting our pending examination, our parents are more worried about life than ever,” Hira Jadhav, another student of Dayalpura village in Khargone district, said. He added that villagers have strict rules about no one leaving and coming to the village to prevent the outspread of coronavirus.

Some students are going online and trying to approach CBSE and education minister tweeting their problems. While Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that remaining exams for Class X and Class XII will be held at over 15,000 centres across India, there has been no announcement for boarders and students living in hostels for studies.

Earlier, CBSE was planning to hold the exams at only 3,000 centres. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) recently allowed students to attempt their board examination in their districts only, saving them from the pain of travelling back to the city.

“Indore is a hotspot for coronavirus patients and sending my daughter to attend just one pending examination seems too risky, but I cannot waste her entire year either,” Kanchan Shukla, a parent, shared her dilemma.

Her daughter is a commerce student, who will be attempting Business Studies examination on July 9.