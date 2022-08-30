Bhikhangaon: Recognition of Gayatri Nursing College suspended

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Nursing Council has canceled the recognition of Gayatri Nursing College for the academic session year 2021-22. A total of 25 students enrolled in the college have been denied entry into Government Hospital for practicing citing the suspension of recognition, these students are now apprehensive about their future.

On the other hand, the college administration has refused to accept the recognition of suspension. 25 students pursuing nursing from this college are staring at an uncertain future due to cancellation or suspension.

Notably, Nursing College, New Delhi has earlier issued a letter on August 25, 2022, which also cited the suspension of recognition of Gayatri Nursing College. Gayatri Vidyapeeth School and Gayatri Vidyapeeth Nursing College have been running on the same premises.

Also, there are 10 only rooms on the entire campus of which two are meant for use of staff, 1 for the principal, and the remaining 07 rooms have been for school, nursing college, and labs. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had also made filed applications against the college administration several times. However, no action has been taken place.

On Tuesday, members of ABVP including city leader Sanishya Parasar, Avarsh Bhalse, and Mohit Verma created a ruckus and requested to discuss the matter with the Principal, despite repeated requests, the Principal refused to come out of office. On which, aggregated students threaten to hold demonstrations if the college administration does work in the interest of its students. During this, Chandan Jaiswal, Sawan Chauhan, Subendra Singh Rajput besides other college students were also present.