Bhikhangaon: Increase in wheat prices makes farmers happy

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers this year are content after receiving a higher price for their wheat produce in comparison to the price they had received last year. The sale and purchase of wheat and gram produce in Mandi has increased for the last few days.

Farmers have been receiving Rs 471 more on each quintal of wheat in comparison to last year when they were paid Rs 2,000 per quintal.

The wheat produce of a farmer of Goru Khan Abadochar was purchased by the trader Ramswaroop Agrawal for Rs 2,471 on Sunday. On the other hand, around 6,000 gunny bags of wheat arrived in the market the same day.

The government has fixed the support price of wheat at Rs 2,015 per quintal for the purchase in 2022-23. However, farmers are receiving better prices even before the beginning of government procurement scheduled in the last week of this month.

Cotton traders had refused to cooperate with the brokers and since then the brokers were not arriving in the market but with the arrival of wheat produce, they have once again become active. According to the sources, the mandi administration has allegedly turned a blind eye towards the activities of brokers.

Meanwhile, Mandi Secretary Harendra Singh Sikarwar said that he is not aware of any such brokerage activity being practised. However, he assured that stringent action will be taken against the offenders if any such activity is going on in the market.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 11:00 PM IST