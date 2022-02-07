Bhikhangaon: Asphaltisation work of Bhikangaon roads begin

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The work of asphaltisation of roads across the town began after the municipal council president and CMO performed pujan on Sunday.

The civic body has constantly been engaged in activities to enhance beauty and cleanliness in the town, including construction of CC roads, paver block or beautification work at Gandhi Chowk or construction of gardens and parks across the town.

In the same sequence, the asphalting work costing Rs 2.56 crore will be carried out on all roads stretched across the town in order to make it dust-free.

Engineer Sanjay Bhargava, vice president Nakul Kapse, construction committee chairman Piyush Verma, councillor Akhilesh Bhargava, Swachhata in-charge Mayank Jain and many others were present.

Chief municipal officer Mohan Singh Alawa said that the asphalting work would be completed in three phases in order to make the town clean and beautiful. In the first phase, 10 roads stretching across 2,028 metres would be asphalted at a cost of Rs 96 lakh. Second phase costing Rs 97,60,000 would cover 19 roads stretched across 1,925 metres while the third phase would be completed at a cost of Rs 68,45,000 covering 15 roads stretched across 1,827 metres. Sub engineer Lakhan Yadav said that 4-8 metres wide roads would be constructed with 40 mm of asphalting.

Council president Deepak Thakur said that the dilapidated roads with several potholes led to many accidents especially during monsoon. People were facing problems for many years. In order to resolve the issue, the civic body team decided to cover the roads with asphalt. He further said that 44 roads stretching across around 6,000 metres would be covered under the project costing Rs 2.56 crore sanctioned from civic funds.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 10:38 PM IST