Bhikangaon Mandi Food Stall Shuts Down For 11 Days Amid Free Meal Corruption Allegations | FP photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers visiting the agricultural produce market in Bhikangaon are facing difficulties as the only hotel operating inside the mandi premises has remained closed for the past 11 days.

The closure has forced farmers to leave the mandi and search for food in nearby markets while completing auction, weighing and payment formalities.

The issue has gained attention following allegations that money was being collected from farmers in the name of providing free meals. Social worker Vikas Shrivas alleged that Rs five was being charged from each farmer despite the food arrangement being advertised as free.

He claimed that written complaints, verbal information and video evidence were submitted to the mandi secretary, but no action has been taken so far.

Farmers said the lack of food facilities inside the mandi is causing inconvenience and additional expenses. Farmer Rahal Sohare said they are forced to spend extra time and money travelling outside the mandi for meals.

SDM and Mandi Administrator Lokesh Chhapare said strict instructions have been issued to the hotel operator and action will be taken if services are not resumed soon.