 Bhartiya Janta Party Workers From Six States To Attend Workshop In Indore On April 22
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBhartiya Janta Party Workers From Six States To Attend Workshop In Indore On April 22

Bhartiya Janta Party Workers From Six States To Attend Workshop In Indore On April 22

More than 350 party workers from six states are going to attend a workshop organised by the BJP under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay training campaign at Daly College on Wednesday. The workshop is aimed at preparing subject speakers for upcoming district-level training sessions of the party.Party city president Sumit Mishra said that leaders and participants from various states started arriving .

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Bhartiya Janta Party Workers From Six States To Attend Workshop In City Today: | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 350 party workers from six states are going to attend a workshop organised by the BJP under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay training campaign at Daly College on Wednesday.

The workshop is aimed at preparing subject speakers for upcoming district-level training sessions of the party.

Prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state president Hemant Khandelwal, national co-organisation general secretary Shiv Prakash and regional organisation general secretary Ajay Jamwal, will provide guidance during the sessions.

The workshop will be conducted in multiple sessions. In the second session, 12 speakers will deliver guidance on different subjects across 12 separate rooms. Workers from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli are expected to participate.

Party city president Sumit Mishra said that leaders and participants from various states started arriving since Tuesday night. Welcome arrangements were made at the railway station, with three reception counters set up at Siyaganj, Platform No 1 and near Nehru Park.

Read Also
Indore News: BJP To Hold Regional Speakers’ Workshop In City Today
article-image

Follow us on