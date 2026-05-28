Bharatiya Janata Party Reviews Training Camp Preparations In Burhanpur | FP photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party completed preparations for its two-day district training camp scheduled for May 30 and 31 at the Mangal Milap premises in Burhanpur under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Mahaabhiyan 2026.

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal will inaugurate the programme. Senior party leaders, office-bearers and public representatives conducted a detailed review meeting and inspected the venue on Thursday.

Divisional co-incharge Vivek Bhatore said the training programme holds organisational importance and that committees have received responsibilities to ensure smooth arrangements.

District BJP president Dr Manoj Mane said the residential camp will include 12 sessions featuring senior state and national-level speakers.

The party has formed separate committees for accommodation, food, registration, security, technical support and other arrangements.

MLA and BJP spokesperson Archana Chitnis said the Burhanpur training camp would become a model programme for the entire state.

Three held in highway robbery case

Burhanpur police arrested three suspects involved in the robbery of a truck driver near Kati Ghati highway under Nimbola police station limits.

The suspects allegedly looted Rs 3 lakh from an Eicher vehicle after intercepting it with a black car on May 7.

According to police, complainant Ajay Vaskale of Rau reported that four unidentified men stopped his vehicle near Kati Ghati and fled with the cash.

Acting on instructions from SP Ashutosh Bagri, a special police team launched an investigation using CCTV footage from multiple locations across Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas and Indore districts.

During the probe, police traced the car used in the crime and identified the suspects. Police identified the arrested suspects as Mohammad Ali, Yug Shrivastava and Zuber Mansuri, all residents of Indore.

Police said the suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation. Three other suspects, including Avesh Mansuri, Santosh alias Baba and Sameer alias Anna, remain absconding.