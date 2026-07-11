Bharat Vikas Parishad Organises Plantation Drive To Revive SGSITS Miyawaki Forest | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP), Ahilyanagri Branch, organised a large-scale tree plantation drive at the SGSITS campus as part of its national campaign marking the organisation's 64th Foundation Day.

Held under the theme "One Plant, One Life", the initiative aimed to revive the institute's Miyawaki forest by replacing saplings lost during the recent heatwave and water shortage.

BVP members and their families participated in the drive and pledged to protect and maintain the newly planted saplings.

BVP president Sanjay Mehta said environmental conservation is a shared responsibility and that planting trees must be followed by proper care.

SGSITS director Dr Nitish Purohit appreciated the initiative, stressing the importance of long-term monitoring of urban forests.

The institute's horticulture in-charge, Alex Kutty, conducted an awareness session on the Miyawaki plantation technique and trained volunteers in preparing seed balls.

The programme was attended by National Liaison Committee member Manish Bisani, Regional Joint General Secretary Rajkumar Sabu, environment coordinators, office-bearers, Rotary representatives and several volunteers.

Concluding the programme, secretaries Gaurav Maheshwari and Pankhuri Maheshwari thanked the SGSITS management and participants, urging citizens to help make Indore a benchmark for environmental conservation through sustained community participation.