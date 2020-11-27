Bhaiyyu Maharaj Suicide: Kuhu told Aayushi about objectionable chatting of Maharaj with Palak

Indore: In the suicide case of self-styled godman Bhaiyyu Maharaj, his daughter Kuhu told a local court that she had somehow accessed objectionable chatting that took place between her father and Palak Puranik and informed his wife Aayushi about it.

She also informed the court her father and wife Aayushi often used to quarrel.

Kuhu stated that there were nearly 15 domestic help at her father’s house who can confirm about the fights between the couple.

She stated that his father had diabetics.

Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s daughter appeared before a local court to record her statement for the second continuous day on Tuesday but Aayushi and his sister Anuradha did not show up.

On Thursday, Kuhu had informed the court that she had no idea about property and income of the trust account run by her deceased father.

Take note, Maharaj had committed suicide by shooting himself on June 12, 2018. Nearly six months after the case, the police arrested their servants Vinayak Dudhale, Sharad Deshmukh and Palak Puranik under sections of abetment to suicide and blackmailing.

The accused have since been in jail. As statements of witnesses could not be recorded, this case has not been moving forward as quickly as instructed by Supreme Court.

Until the statements of all Maharaj's kith and kings are complete, other witnesses will not be called for deposition.

Statements of Kuhu are over now, the court is to record statements of Aayushi and Anuradha.