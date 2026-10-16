Beyond Books, Towards Values! Over 1,000 Students Learn About Indian Culture And RTI At Abhyuday University In MP's Khargone | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): More than 1,000 students participated in a special guidance programme at Abhyuday University aimed at creating awareness about Indian traditions, culture, life values and the Right to Information (RTI).

Educationist, thinker and writer Umashankar Pachauri addressed the students, highlighting the importance of Indian culture and traditions.

He said traditions represent cultural identity and embody ethical principles, social responsibilities and values that contribute to a better life.

Pachauri also explained the significance of RTI and citizens' rights, stressing that students should remain aware of their duties and social responsibilities.

He said education should not be limited to bookish knowledge but should also develop values, wisdom, social awareness and responsibility.

Students also participated in an interactive session and asked questions on the subjects discussed.

At the conclusion, Abhyuday University registrar Vikram Singh Parmar encouraged students to remain aware of Indian culture, traditions and constitutional rights.

He said values, awareness and social responsibility were essential for students' overall development and urged them to apply the knowledge gained in daily life and spread awareness in society.