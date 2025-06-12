Best Price Square To Be Developed As Showcase Entry Point: Minister Silawat

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat has directed officials to expedite the resolution of ongoing issues on the Bypass and its service lanes and to develop Best Price Square into one of the most attractive and well-planned junctions of Indore, as it is a key entry point to the city. He also took a field review of the Under-construction Bridge, service road and diversion system.

Silawat said that the Bypass is one of the main roads of the city and has got heavy traffic including heavy and passenger vehicles. As a large number of schools, colleges and universities are located in the area, the number of vehicles of educational institutions plying on this road is also very high. Adding to traffic density is the fact that a large number of marriage gardens are also located in this area.

Thus, Silawat stressed the urgency of completing the ongoing construction works, improving service roads, and ensuring that all non-functional streetlights—particularly those from Mangalia to Rau and Mangalia to Dewas—are repaired and handed over to the IMC for maintenance. During the inspection, 80% of the lights from Mangalia to Rau on AB Road Bypass were found to be non-functional.

The minister instructed police officials to make necessary efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow from Mangalia to Rau on the Bypass and instructed that arrangements for flex, stoppers, and barricades be done at accident-prone sites.

During the inspection IMC commissioner Shivam Verma, superintendent of police (Rural) Hitika Vasal, DCP traffic Arvind Tiwari, additional DCP traffic Manoj Khatri, additional commissioner of IMC Abhay Rajangaonkar, project director of NHAI Somesh Banzal, SDMs Ghanshyam Dhangar and Omprakash Badkul and other officials were present.