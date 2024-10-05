Bercha Lake: A Quick Getaway To Serenity & Natural Beauty Near Mhow

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bercha Lake is in Bercha, a village about 8 km from Mhow. It is a major picnic spot where one can enjoy boating in the lake. Also, there is an ancient giant banyan tree. This area comes under the Army. A trip from Indore to Bercha Lake in Mhow promises an unforgettable experience filled with natural beauty and tranquillity. With its English-style charm, serene environment, and numerous outdoor activities, Bercha Lake is perfect for those seeking a refreshing break from the hustle and bustle of city life. However, remember that you need a special permit from the Indian Army to visit Bercha Lake.

Getting There

Distance and Route

Bercha Lake is approximately 100 kilometres from Indore, making it a convenient destination for a day trip or a weekend getaway. The round-trip takes around 3 to 4 hours, depending on traffic and road conditions. With mostly smooth roads, it is easy to reach Bercha Lake in a comfortable four-wheeler or two-wheeler vehicle. Starting from Free Press, it is suggested to take the convenient route with least traffic, i.e. Khargone-Indore highway or AB road to Mhow. While approaching Mhow from Rau, there is a diversion for Jam Gate and Bercha Lake. Taking the diversion, one must keep an eye for diversion towards Bercha Lake as the major road goes to Jam Gate. With about 250 metres of mud road in the entire journey, it is not very difficult to reach the place. However, it is always suggested that you travel in groups.

Making the most of your visit

Photography Opportunities

The vantage point from a boat provides unique photography opportunities, especially during sunrise or sunset when the light reflects beautifully on the water. Sail to green meadows Boats are available for visitors. However, for getting to the boats, one needs permission and assistance from Mhow Army headquarters. To experience green surroundings that have a soothing effect on the eyes, the place is a perfect weekend getaway.

Travel Advisory

· You must carry bottled water.

· For trekking, it is advisable to carry rope, hiking shoes and other gear. Do not trek without a guide.

· If you are planning to go boating, please remember to get requisite permissions from the Army.

· Carry a change of clothes considering weather conditions.

· There are no food joints, so please carry food packets. It is possible to cook at the lake if you can carry the required utensils and gas.