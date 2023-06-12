Begging Turns ‘Extortion’ At Many Traffic Stops; You Can’t Leave Without Paying!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The art of begging at some traffic signals in the city has reached a whole new dimension wherein it has become more of an ‘extortion’ and less of begging.

The child beggars are so adamant that they latch onto the handle of vehicles – be it a two-wheeler or four- wheeler – and refuse to leave till you give them money.

If you try to drive away, they start yelling that they are getting hurt, thus forcing you to stop and dish out money!

These incidents are mainly taking place in Khajrana Square and LIG Square, and there have been multiple victims who shared their stories with Free Press and are saying that the authorities\police should act to stop this menace.

Childline, mandated to look after the welfare of children, has also received several complaints. Some complainants even said that children climb atop the bonnet of four-wheelers or stand before them and refuse to leave till paid. If the driver somehow manages to evade their clutches, they use expletives and curses.

Officials of the women and child development department, under which Childline functions, say they are aware of these tactics. Unfortunately, so far, the WCD has not come up with a concrete plan for the rehabilitation of these child beggars, though officials say that they will chalk out a plan soon.

Childline officials say that they are dependent on the IMC for taking action against child beggars and coordination between them is often a problem.

Incidentally, the IMC in January 2020 claimed that Indore is going to become one of the first 10 beggar-free cities in the nation. However, ground reality portrays another picture.

Beggars play hide and seek

“We have received complaints of child beggars behaving aggressively at traffic signals. On several occasions, teams of Childline and IMC officials have gone to the main traffic crossings, but the children somehow get information and run away on seeing the team,” said Rahul Gothane, Childline coordinator.

Witness speak

“A couple of days ago, a kid knocked on the car window asking for money. I took pity and gave her Rs 20. Instead of going away, the girl put both her hands on the window and refused to let go till I gave more money to her,” said, Rituraj Dixit, marketing executive.

“It is irritating when people just show up and ask for money. A child at Khajrana Square refused to move and stood right in front of my vehicle till I gave him money.

I think it is high time for the authorities to take action,” said Manmay Sharma, health executive.

“Beggary is one of the major issues in the city. They sometimes pull our hands and clothes. Not only children, but some women beggars are also doing this. They are not satisfied with Rs 5 or 10, they want big money. The IMC and police should take action as it has become an everyday affair,” said Mahin Khan, a Law student.