Bee Attack During Exam Claims 9-Year-Old Student’s Life In MP's Susner |

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): A nine-year-old boy died and several other children were injured after a sudden bee attack during an examination at Swami Vivekanand School in Soyatkala on Friday. The deceased was identified as Raman, son of Sajjan Singh Karada, a Class IV student.

According to reports, students were writing their exams when three swarms of bees became active and attacked children inside the school premises. Frightened students ran for safety, and several were stung during the commotion. Raman suffered multiple stings and fell unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to Jhalawar due to his critical condition, where he died during treatment.

Around half a dozen other children were injured and admitted to hospital. Doctors said their condition is stable, and they remain under observation.

Police and administrative officials reached the spot after receiving information and began an investigation. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

Parents have demanded strict action and improved safety measures in schools following the incident.