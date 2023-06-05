BEd admissions: Up to Rs 12K difference in course fees of different colleges

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, Department of Higher Education (DAVV) has released the fee structures of colleges to help students select colleges during registration for centralised online counselling for admission to BEd courses.

A closer look at counselling data revealed that there is up to Rs 12,000 difference in fee structures of colleges in the city.

While School of Education, an entity of DAVV, charges highest amount of fee -- to be precise Rs 44,211 per year -- for the two-year course, the course fee at seven other colleges for the same course is lowest at Rs 32,000 in the city.

The fee structures of colleges are finalised by Admission and Fee Regulatory Commission (AFRC) based on their facilities and standards.

Generally, the fee for most of the colleges in the city is Rs 35,000.

Devi Ahilya Private Education College Association office bearers Girdhar Nagar and Mohit Yadav said that this is for the first time DHE has uploaded a college-wise fee structure of teacher education courses for helping students in deciding the college of their choice for admission.

Association president Abhay Pandey and secretary Awadhesh Dave welcomed the step and requested DHE to provide number of students allotted seats to the college concerned so that students can be approached for confirmation of admission.

There are a total of 33 colleges in the city which offer BEd courses. The total intake capacity of the colleges is 3500.

Common merit list today; allotment list on Jun 10

Total of three rounds of counselling will be held for admission to BEd course. The registrations for the first round of counselling were held from May 25 to May 30. The common merit list of eligible students will be declared on Monday whereas the allotment list will be released on June 10. The students who will be allotted seats will have to report to the college concerned by June 14 and pay 50 per cent of the total course fee in online mode for confirmation of admission.

Registrations for second round from Jun 7

For seats remaining vacant after first round, the registration for second round of counselling will be conducted from June 7 to 12. The common merit list will be released on June 7 and allotment list on June 22.

The registration for third round of counselling will be held from June 19 to 24. The common merit list will be released on June 30 and allotment list on July 5.