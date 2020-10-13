BDS, BAMS third & final detained batch students exams from today

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to kick-start examinations of detained batch students of medical and related streams from Tuesday.

Exams of BDS and BAMS third and final year students would be held from Tuesday whereas BPT and BHMS third-final year exams would be held from October 15 and 19.

According to official sources, there are about 3000 students in these courses.

Exam controller Dr Ashesh Tiwari said that the exams time and dates have been planned in such a way that students of different courses do not reach examination centres in large numbers.

In December 2019, Madhya Pradesh Medical Sciences University in Jabalpur had denied taking D-batch examination of the medical courses under their wings. It had told the traditional university that it would be conducting exams for main batch students and D-batch students exams have to be conducted by them.

Resultantly, the responsibility of holding D-batch students came back to DAVV.

Following the Unlock 5, the university first held MBBA first to final prof examination of D-batch students. Tiwari stated that they would announce results of these exams in December.



