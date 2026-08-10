 BBPS Students Showcase Innovation And Creativity At Exhibition In MP’s Khargone
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBBPS Students Showcase Innovation And Creativity At Exhibition In MP’s Khargone

BBPS Students Showcase Innovation And Creativity At Exhibition In MP’s Khargone

Bal Bharati Public School, NTPC Khargone, organised a student exhibition showcasing creativity, innovation and practical learning. HOP Khargone Keshab Chandra Singha Roy inaugurated the event in the presence of senior officials. Students presented working models and explained their concepts, gaining valuable experience in communication, presentation, problem-solving and experiential learning.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 10, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
BBPS Students Showcase Innovation And Creativity At Exhibition In MP’s Khargone
BBPS Students Showcase Innovation And Creativity At Exhibition In MP’s Khargone | FP photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Bal Bharati Public School (BBPS), NTPC Khargone, organised a student exhibition showcasing the creativity, innovation and practical learning of its students.

HOP Khargone Keshab Chandra Singha Roy inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of GM (TS) Amit Kumar, GM (O&M) Ashok Kumar Mishra, and other senior officials.

Students across classes presented their projects and working models before the visiting officials, explaining the concepts, processes and ideas behind their exhibits.

The interaction provided the presenters with an opportunity to showcase their knowledge while developing their communication, presentation and problem-solving skills.

Read Also
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santosh Leads Plantation Drive At Revati...
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santosh Leads Plantation Drive At Revati...

The exhibition reflected the emphasis of BBPS Khargone on experiential and holistic learning, encouraging students to explore concepts beyond textbooks and translate their learning into practical projects.

The senior officials interacted with the students, appreciated their efforts and encouraged them to continue nurturing their curiosity and innovative thinking.

The enthusiasm and confidence displayed by the presenters made the exhibition a celebration of curiosity, creativity and the spirit of learning, giving students a platform to turn their ideas into action.

Read Also
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source