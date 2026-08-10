BBPS Students Showcase Innovation And Creativity At Exhibition In MP’s Khargone | FP photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Bal Bharati Public School (BBPS), NTPC Khargone, organised a student exhibition showcasing the creativity, innovation and practical learning of its students.

HOP Khargone Keshab Chandra Singha Roy inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of GM (TS) Amit Kumar, GM (O&M) Ashok Kumar Mishra, and other senior officials.

Students across classes presented their projects and working models before the visiting officials, explaining the concepts, processes and ideas behind their exhibits.

The interaction provided the presenters with an opportunity to showcase their knowledge while developing their communication, presentation and problem-solving skills.

The exhibition reflected the emphasis of BBPS Khargone on experiential and holistic learning, encouraging students to explore concepts beyond textbooks and translate their learning into practical projects.

The senior officials interacted with the students, appreciated their efforts and encouraged them to continue nurturing their curiosity and innovative thinking.

The enthusiasm and confidence displayed by the presenters made the exhibition a celebration of curiosity, creativity and the spirit of learning, giving students a platform to turn their ideas into action.