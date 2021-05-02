Barwani: Unruly scene at trauma centre as Covid patients' kin raise ruckus over deaths

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The trauma centre at district hospital witnessed unruly scene as family members of Covid patients created a ruckus on late Saturday evening. The family members said low flow of oxygen caused four deaths.

However, district administration claimed that only one person died due to cardiac seizure. The family members alleged that oxygen flow at the centre was not of required level, which was risky for patients surviving on oxygen support.

As the situation grew tense, administrative officers and policemen reached the spot to handle the situation.

Dr Pratik Soni, who lost his brother, claimed that oxygen line here was closed and it did not start for about 30 minutes due to which his brother died. Denying administration’s claim that only one person died, Dr Soni added that at least 4 persons have died of whom 2 were his relatives.