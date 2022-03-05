Barwani: Student stuck in Kharkiv, parents appeal to PM

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Anxious parents of stranded student Dhruv Gupta who is stuck in Ukraine after Russia announced military action, have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for safe and early evacuation of their child.

Dhruv Gupta, who had gone to Ukraine for a medical course informed his parents through video call that he along with several other students walked 14 kilometres from Kharkiv to Pisochyn to escape the war.

Ever since reaching Pisochyn, he and the other students have tried several times to board a metro to move further away from the theatre of war but the Ukrainian authorities prevented Indian students from getting onto the trains as they were giving precedence to their nationals thus they had no other option but to return to Pisochyn.

He also said that Ukrainian citizens and guards were beating up Indian students who were fleeing the war zone.

His mother, Rakhi Gupta told that we have no option but to look towards the Indian Government to bring our children back. So far we have been getting updates and are in touch with our children only through video calls.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:12 PM IST