Barwani: Farmers allege company sold them fake seeds, demand investigation

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh have alleged that East West Seeds India Private Limited has duped them by providing fake seeds.

The farmers reached the horticulture department office here and submitted a memorandum to Assistant Director Vijay Kumar Singh.

The memorandum demands that a survey be conducted in the fields sown with Marshall Company seeds, a subsidiary of East West and a panchnama of the same be prepared. The Sangh also demanded a team including senior scientists, agricultural extension centre chief, horticulture development in-charge and senior agricultural development office be formed to investigate the matter.

Sangh media in-charge Om Prakash Kag said that the farmers of Balkuan and Talwada Buzurg villages had purchased Marshal 133 F Okra seeds during the Rabi season. The company had sold the seeds on the pretext of providing high-yield seeds as compared to the seeds of their rivals. A large number of farmers purchased the seeds, investing lakhs of rupees, but in vain as the crop produce till now is zero. The farmers alleged that the company had duped them. The farmers said that they were barely managing to survive in the face of the global pandemic crisis and recalled a similar situation that arose after sowing seeds purchased from Singham Company in 2020-21.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 12:44 AM IST