Barwani: Schools, hostels for classes I to XII closed till January 31

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): All schools and hostels for students of class I to XII will remain closed till January 31, 2022 in Barwani.
Collector Shivraj Singh Verma issued these additional guidelines under Section 144 for the prevention of spread of Covid-19.
The school education department will issue separate orders regarding the pre-board examinations due in January.
Organising fairs (religious/commercial) and other activities engaging people in large numbers will be prohibited.
Processions and rallies will be banned. Presence of more than 250 people will be restricted in all political/ cultural/ religious/ social/ educational/ entertainment events.
Events are allowed to be organised in a closed hall with presence of less than 50 % of the hall's capacity. Events with audience more than 50 % of the stadium's capacity will be prohibited for sports activities.
It will be mandatory to follow Covid-19 norms and flouters will be fined.
ALSO READBhopal: Mantriji may not have liked my name, says Raza Murad on being dropped as 'Swachhata'...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)