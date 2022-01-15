Barwani: Schools, hostels for classes I to XII closed till January 31

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): All schools and hostels for students of class I to XII will remain closed till January 31, 2022 in Barwani.

Collector Shivraj Singh Verma issued these additional guidelines under Section 144 for the prevention of spread of Covid-19.

The school education department will issue separate orders regarding the pre-board examinations due in January.

Organising fairs (religious/commercial) and other activities engaging people in large numbers will be prohibited.

Processions and rallies will be banned. Presence of more than 250 people will be restricted in all political/ cultural/ religious/ social/ educational/ entertainment events.

Events are allowed to be organised in a closed hall with presence of less than 50 % of the hall's capacity. Events with audience more than 50 % of the stadium's capacity will be prohibited for sports activities.

It will be mandatory to follow Covid-19 norms and flouters will be fined.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 10:51 PM IST