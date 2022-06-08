Barwani: Pvt bus impounded for flouting capacity limit

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar seized a private bus here at the Rewa circle on the bypass road in Barwani on Wednesday, following the directive of the district collector for flouting tourist permit norms. The seizure was made after it was found that the bus was packed with passengers much beyond capacity.

According to further information, during the checking drive ahead of upcoming local body elections, the SDM identified a Gujarat passing tourist bus of Shree Chamunda Bus (carrying registration number GJ 03 BW 7225)for carrying more passengers than the permitted limit. The seized bus was on its way to Porbandar in Gujarat from Barwani district.

Later, the seized bus was impounded at the collectorate premises and relevant documents were called. SDM told that the action was taken for transporting passengers more than tourist permitted limits. Further action would be taken following the scrutiny of documents.

Earlier too, the SDM had seized various buses on Barwani Kukshi bypass given flouting passenger limits.

