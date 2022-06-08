Barwani: SDM seize private bus for violating tourist permit norms

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Flouting tourist permit norms, SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar has seized a private bus here at the local Rewa circle on the bypass road in Barwani on Wednesday, following the directive of the district collector. The seizure was made after it was found overloaded.

As per further information, during checking drive ahead of upcoming local body elections, SDM identified a Gujarat Passing Tourist Shree Chamunda Bus (GJ 03 BW 7225) near local Rewa circle in Barwani for carrying 86 more passengers than the permitted tourist limit. The seized bus was on its way to Porbandar in Gujarat from the Barwani district.

Later, a seized bus was impounded at collectorate premises and relevant documents were called. SDM said that the action was taken for transporting passengers more than tourist permitted limits. Against 50 percent capacity norms, the buses mostly stack passengers more than the sitting capacity. Further action would be taken following the scrutiny of documents.

Earlier too, SDM has seized various buses on Barwani Kukshi bypass given flouting passenger limits.

