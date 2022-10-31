Barwani: Police launch drive against habitual offenders

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Rajpur police station in Barwani district arrested three persons under warranty and one under permanent warranty respectively during patrolling under its jurisdiction. Notably, Rajpur police launched a drive against habitual offenders to curb anti-social activities in the area.

The drive was initiated following the directives of Barwani superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Kumar Shukla and the senior cop ordered all team members to have time-to-time surveillance at night on patrolling areas to arrest warrants issued against habitual offenders.

On the other hand, police station in-charge Yashwant Badole informed that following the directives of SP Shukla, police arrested warranties during patrolling in areas and are produced before a local court.

Also, the police station in-charge Yshwant Badole assured that the campaign will go on against habitual offenders and that the arrest, as well as permanent warrant, will be registered.