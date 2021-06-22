Barwani: People visit vaccination centres in large numbers on International Day of Yoga

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of people turned out for vaccination in the tribal predominant district on Monday.

The district had set the target to vaccinate 15,000 people against whom 21,700 vaccines were available. In all 21,135 people have been vaccinated. On International Day of Yoga, people formed queues at inoculation sites from early morning. The vaccination continued till 9.30 pm on Monday.

Collector Shivraj Singh Verma thanked all the public representatives, health and panchayat department employees and employees of other government departments, religious leaders, NGOs, journalists who promoted campaign and made it successful.