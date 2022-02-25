Barwani: Parents tense about students safety amid Ukraine crisis

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Parents of eight students of the district who are stranded in Ukraine were worried after the news trickled in which Russian troops advanced on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Those eight students are from Sendhwa, Anjad, Rahgun and Sajwani village of Barwani district and they are studying MBBS by staying there.

According to reports, worried family members, having fear about the situation in Ukraine which is turning from bad to worse with every passing hour. They are not able to sleep throughout the night. They are running from pillar to post seeking help from the Ministry of External Affairs to the CM Helpline but did not get success so far.

In the midst of all this, helpless families are now praying to God that their children come back home safely soon.

Parents claimed that the universities and the colleges were not allowing students to leave the country even after tension between the countries escalated.

Bhagwan Nirgude, a resident of Sendhwa and father of Vivek who is pursuing MBBS in Ukraine said that his son was supposed to come on February 27 as his flight ticket was confirmed, but now under such circumstances, it was impossible to get a flight.

Bhagwan informed that the university had asked hostellers to stock up for at least 10 days. Many students like him were planning to return but had no option.

Another, Bhagwan Parmar, who lives in Rahgun village says that his son Rahul is studying MBBS and living in Ujrod, Ukraine. When he called his son, he told him that the situation is getting worse here. Though his son is safe in the hostel room. “We parents are worried about our kids' safety. We want the government to help and bring back our children as early as possible”, Parmar said.

The family of Kiran Choyal, who is studying MBBS in Dnipro City of Ukraine, says that her return ticket is confirmed for February 28, but now the flight is cancelled. Kiran on the other side, calms her family, assuring them that she is safe and no need to worry, but the family members are still worried about her wellbeing.

The plight of several students living in hostels and private apartments in many cities of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, is no different. Many kept checking their phones, watching the Twitter feed of the Indian embassy to find out if they stood a chance of returning home.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 04:25 PM IST