e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBarwani: Over 20 injured in bee attack

Barwani: Over 20 injured in bee attack

The Incident was reported late Saturday evening at Panwa village in the district

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): More than 20 people who were a part of a funeral procession were attacked by a swarm of bees in Barwani district.

The Incident was reported late Saturday evening at Panwa village in the district. All of them were taken to Julwania primary health centre (PHC).

During the funeral procession of an elderly person, some of the villagers were bursting crackers after reaching the crematorium as a part of the ritual.

Due to the loud sound and smoke of firecrackers, the bees from the nearby beehive got agitated and attacked the villagers leading to complete chaos.

On getting the information, an ambulance from the PHC was rushed to the spot and all the injured were brought to PHC for treatment. Some of the villagers were brought by their relatives as well.

Read Also
Indore: Making youths self-reliant, India to establish supremacy in world
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Dewas: Women and Child Development Department's schemes reviewed

Dewas: Women and Child Development Department's schemes reviewed

Dewas: Nodal teachers trained for measles and rubella eradication camp

Dewas: Nodal teachers trained for measles and rubella eradication camp

Sardarpur: Govt schools without boundary walls endanger lives of students

Sardarpur: Govt schools without boundary walls endanger lives of students

Meghnagar: 3 dead, one injured as truck hits motorcycles

Meghnagar: 3 dead, one injured as truck hits motorcycles

Khargone: Seven arms peddlers arrested, 4 country-made revolvers seized

Khargone: Seven arms peddlers arrested, 4 country-made revolvers seized