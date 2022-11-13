Barwani: Over 20 injured in bee attack

Representative Image |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): More than 20 people who were a part of a funeral procession were attacked by a swarm of bees in Barwani district.

The Incident was reported late Saturday evening at Panwa village in the district. All of them were taken to Julwania primary health centre (PHC).

During the funeral procession of an elderly person, some of the villagers were bursting crackers after reaching the crematorium as a part of the ritual.

Due to the loud sound and smoke of firecrackers, the bees from the nearby beehive got agitated and attacked the villagers leading to complete chaos.

On getting the information, an ambulance from the PHC was rushed to the spot and all the injured were brought to PHC for treatment. Some of the villagers were brought by their relatives as well.