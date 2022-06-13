Barwani: One inebriated teacher suspended; 28 employees show-cause for skipping election training

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): As many 28 employees remained absent during election training despite strict instruction given by the Election Commission (EC). Regarding this, collector Shivraj Singh Verma has issued show-cause notices to 28 employees. At the same time, a teacher who came drunk in training was also suspended.

According to the collector, these employees were found to be absent at the block- level training, conducted on June 8 and 9 without informing any competent authority.

They have been given a time limit of three days to respond to notice and strict actions will be taken if the answer is not found satisfactory.

Collector Verma has suspended the assistant teacher of Balwadi, Munim Balke, with immediate effect as he came drunk during training of polling personnel conducted at Sendhwa.

During the suspension period, the headquarters of the concerned teacher has been shifted to the Block Education Officer's office. As per officials, he was creating nuisance after getting a high. For this, a doctor was called who tested him positive for alcohol intake.

Training Management Nodal Officer Nilesh Singh Raghuvanshi said that Assistant Seed Certification Officer Rakesh Yadav, Shailesh Mandloi, Ravindra Kumar Jain, Lab Technician Mohammad Farid Sheikh and others remained absent.

