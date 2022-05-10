Barwani: No one has a right to occupy government buildings, says Collector

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar accused the government and administration of depriving Sardar Sarovar dam oustees of basic facilities even after their decades-long fight.

Hundreds of dam oustees who are residing in government buildings situated at Bijasan and Amlali villages near the district headquarters have got notices asking them to either to vacate the space or face removal.

Patkar told that hundreds of dam affected people have not got any compensation. Many of those who lost their lands are yet to get land and many of those who lost their shelters, have yet to get suitable roofs where they can reside.

Questioning the governmentís rehabilitation policy, Patkar said, the administration itself had allowed people who did not have a place to live, to shift into government buildings and now they were being asked to vacate the space. How will they survive under the scorching summer if the administration forcibly removes them from government buildings, she asked.

She added that the process of rehabilitation has come to a complete standstill in the state and in such a situation how will people get justice.

However, district collector Shivraj Singh Verma, said that those who are eligible to get compensation have already got their dues and no one has the right to occupy government buildings and the administration would get government buildings vacated.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:02 PM IST