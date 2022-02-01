Barwani: NBA alleges betrayal by Centre, says Modi government yet to fulfil promises

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Over a month after†the†year-long protest of farmers came to an end, Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) activists staged a protest near Jhanda Chowk in Barwani district accusing Union government of betraying them over farmers' issues.

Alleging betrayal by the centre, NBA leader Megha Patkar on Monday accused the Union government of not taking steps following the "agreement" made with the farmers and said the government has not yet fulfilled demands of the farmers including introducing minimum support price for crops.

After repealing three farm laws, the Centre had made certain promises to the protesting farmers like forming a committee on MSP, withdrawal of cases registered during the agitation. Modi Government has neither announced the committee's formation on this issue nor has given information about the nature of the committee and its mandate.

She claimed that Modi government is working in favour of big industrialists. Farmers are left with no choice but to die due to inflated power bills. Activists would resume agitation if the Centre continues to renege on the promises made to them on MSP.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:54 PM IST