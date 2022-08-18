Barwani: Man gets life term for raping Dalit woman

Jail/ Representational Image |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A man on Thursday was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in Barwani for raping a Dalit woman on the pretext of marrying her. A fine of Rs 500 was also slapped on him by the second additional session’s judge Sarika Giri Sharma.

Prosecution media in-charge Kirti Chauhan told that the accused named Vikas Maru befriended the woman and persuaded her to travel along with him on the pretext of marriage. He took her along to Sendhwa and left her alone at a thread factory for a few days.

On December 19, 2019, he called her back to Anjad. He took her along to secluded Lonsara road and outraged her modesty at a nearby farm. Since then, he was repeatedly raping her. He then threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone. Gathering courage, the victim then registered a case at Barwani Police station. The accused was charged under 366 (kidnapping, abducting), and 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code. Police and prosecution presented strong evidence and witnesses before the court to secure a conviction.