BARWANI: Madhya Pradesh agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Narmada parikrama, says may the river goddess bestow good sense upon Opposition parties

Barwani: State agriculture minister Kamal Patel who along with his family is on river Narmada parikrama reached here on Saturday. He said the objective of Narmada parikrama and his fast is that people who are misleading farmers may get good sense. He lashed out at Congress, communist parties and farmer organisations for misleading the farmers.

He said he will set up chaupals in villages to explain farm laws to cultivators to clear their doubts. He alleged that farmer organisations are not bothered about farmers’ interests. “Only farmers of Haryana and Punjab are a part of farmers’ agitation, rest support Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added. There is a system in Haryana and Punjab wherein people will not get commission due to farm laws.