BARWANI: Madhya Pradesh agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Narmada parikrama, says may the river goddess bestow good sense upon Opposition parties

Barwani: State agriculture minister Kamal Patel who along with his family is on river Narmada parikrama reached here on Saturday. He said the objective of Narmada parikrama and his fast is that people who are misleading farmers may get good sense. He lashed out at Congress, communist parties and farmer organisations for misleading the farmers.
He said he will set up chaupals in villages to explain farm laws to cultivators to clear their doubts. He alleged that farmer organisations are not bothered about farmers’ interests. “Only farmers of Haryana and Punjab are a part of farmers’ agitation, rest support Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added. There is a system in Haryana and Punjab wherein people will not get commission due to farm laws.
He condemned international celebrities who are tweeting in favour of farmers’ agitation and said they are doing to draw more followers and gain popularity. This is an international conspiracy, he added.
Patel said during Congress rule, 80 per cent of people lived in villages but only 20 per cent of budget was spent on villages. Consequently, cities developed and villages didn’t transform. He said BJP wants villages to progress and prosper, which Congress is opposing. “Congress neither built toilets, nor cement concrete houses and roads in villages due to which there was no development in villages,” he said.