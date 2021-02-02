Madhya Pradesh financial condition of the state is not good, says minister Kamal Patel

BHOPAL: The fiscal health of the state is not good. No bonus will be given to farmers on purchase of wheat and even the Bhavantar scheme does not hold good now, said agriculture welfare minister Kamal Patel on Tuesday.

Patel said that the financial condition of the state was not good due to the corona pandemic. Such is the state that the government is finding it hard to give salaries to its employees. The government has no plans to give bonus on wheat purchase to farmers.

The agriculture minister balanced his statement by adding that the provisions made in the Union Budget were so good for agriculture that there was no need now for any additional support for farmers by the state government. “Now, no loan waiver or Bhavantar is required for farmers,” said Patel.