BARWANI: Khetia Adim Jati Sewa Sahkari Samiti staff on strike since last three days, cause inconvenience to farmers

Khetia (Barwani district): The staff of Khetia Adim Jati Sewa Sahkari Samiti has been on strike for past three days as their demands have not been accepted. Consequently, the cooperative society office is closed, which has caused convenience to farmers who are its members.

Their main demands are to considering them as government employees, access to ration under Public Distribution System, withdrawal of old cases against them and payment of dues.

They said that if their demands are not met, then 55,000 members of different cooperative societies will gherao residence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on February 18. On February 19, they will demand euthanasia at Roshanpura Square to press for their demands.