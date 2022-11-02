Barwani: Kermala villagers allege embezzlement of govt funds; memorandum submitted

FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The villagers of Kermala gram panchayat in Barwani district along with the newly-elected sarpanch Jagdish Dudve have alleged that the former sarpanch Shah Bai, wife of Sitaram and secretary Sunil Solanki for fraudulently abstracting money from the government funds. In this regard, they had submitted a memorandum to naib tehsildar at the Barwani collector office.

According to village resident Mukesh Chauhan, the said accused has performed many scams in the payment of construction works given by the administration. Similarly, they have also withdrawn an amount on a standard scale regarding drinking water scheme, Anganwadi drain construction and other corruption cases.

He added, in the past they had submitted many applications but none were answered. Then sarpanch Dudve helped in exposing them. Dudve informed that there are about 37 construction works whose payment was credited from the government side but the building procedure never began. This included 9 CC roads and 27 MNREGA works.

Read Also Barwani: Police launch drive against habitual offenders