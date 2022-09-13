Barwani: 'JAYS working as  Congress's B team' 

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): After Kamal Nath’s remark on Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki labelled JAYS as Congress party’s ‘B’ team and accused the tribal outfit of misleading the tribals in the region.

Quoting former chief minister Kamal Nath’s remark in which the state Congress president said that the DNA of JAYS is that of Congress, Dr Solanki said that JAYS was founded for the upliftment of tribals as well as imparting social service in areas like health, education and environment to the people of the tribal society, but presently JAYS has got away from its core issue and has entered politics. At present, JAYS national patron Dr Hiralal Alawa is an MLA from Manawar on Congress party ticket.

Dr Solanki added that JAYS is misleading the tribal youth and working with the Congress by putting the label of social organisation which is cheating the youth of the society.

He appealed to the youth of the society to understand JAYS now. The organisation has deviated from its aim and is now working for Congress and former chief minister Kamal Nath’s statement is enough to prove this, he said.