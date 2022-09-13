e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBarwani: 'JAYS working as  Congress's B team' 

Barwani: 'JAYS working as  Congress's B team' 

Dr Solanki added that JAYS is misleading the tribal youth and working with the Congress by putting the label of social organisation which is cheating the youth of the society.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): After Kamal Nath’s remark on Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki labelled JAYS as Congress party’s ‘B’ team and accused the tribal outfit of misleading the tribals in the region. 

Quoting former chief minister Kamal Nath’s remark in which the state Congress president said that the DNA of JAYS is that of Congress, Dr Solanki said that JAYS was founded for the upliftment of tribals as well as imparting social service in areas like health, education and environment to the people of the tribal society, but presently JAYS has got away from its core issue and has entered politics. At present, JAYS national patron Dr Hiralal Alawa is an MLA from Manawar on Congress party ticket.

Dr Solanki added that JAYS is misleading the tribal youth and working with the Congress by putting the label of social organisation which is cheating the youth of the society. 

He appealed to the youth of the society to understand JAYS now. The organisation has deviated from its aim and is now working for Congress and former chief minister Kamal Nath’s statement is enough to prove this, he said.

Read Also
Barwani: Ex-sarpanch, secretary accused of embezzling Rs 17 lakh, arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Barwani: 'JAYS working as  Congress's B team' 

Barwani: 'JAYS working as  Congress's B team' 

Barwani: Ex-sarpanch, secretary accused of embezzling Rs 17 lakh, arrested

Barwani: Ex-sarpanch, secretary accused of embezzling Rs 17 lakh, arrested

Bhikangaon: BJP ST mandal president quits post, accuses party of selling tickets

Bhikangaon: BJP ST mandal president quits post, accuses party of selling tickets

Indore: BJP afraid of ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra’s success, says Kamal Nath

Indore: BJP afraid of ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra’s success, says Kamal Nath

Indore: Take action against companies importing GM soybean, demands SOPA

Indore: Take action against companies importing GM soybean, demands SOPA