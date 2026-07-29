Barwani Gets Three New Sandipani Schools; ₹90.96 Crore Boost To Tribal Education | FP photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Employment and Barwani district's Minister-in-Charge, Dr Gautam Tetwal, on Wednesday inaugurated three newly constructed Sandipani Schools in Barwani district, built at a total cost of Rs 90.96 crore.

The newly inaugurated schools are located at Sendhwa (Rs 29.83 crore), Talwada Buzurg (Rs 30.47 crore) and Dondwada (Rs 30.66 crore).

Addressing the programme in Sendhwa, Dr Tetwal said education is not merely about acquiring knowledge but also about building character, values and a strong nation.

He said the New Education Policy seeks to connect students with culture, moral values, environmental awareness and modern technical education.

Urging students to respect parents and teachers, he also stressed the importance of skill development alongside formal education. He described Barwani as the land of tribal freedom fighters Bhima Nayak and Khajya Nayak.

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Chairperson Antar Singh Arya said the schools would strengthen educational opportunities for children from tribal areas.

Dignitaries also visited a science and art exhibition showcasing students' projects on environmental conservation and social issues.

Meritorious students, including state rank holders and high scorers in Classes 10 and 12, were felicitated.

Two principals were honoured for academic excellence, while ex gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh each under the Sambal Scheme was distributed to beneficiaries.

Collector Jayati Singh, District Panchayat CEO Kajal Jawla, public representatives and administrative officials attended the event.