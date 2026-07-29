 DLSA Spreads Awareness On Substance Abuse And Online Safety In Indore
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DLSA Spreads Awareness On Substance Abuse And Online Safety In Indore

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Indore, organised a legal awareness programme at a school in Bicholi Mardana, educating students on substance abuse, cyber safety and legal rights. Experts urged them to avoid drugs, practise safe online behaviour and report cyber fraud through the national helpline 1930 and the official portal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
DLSA Spreads Awareness On Substance Abuse And Online Safety In Indore
DLSA Spreads Awareness On Substance Abuse And Online Safety In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Highlighting the importance of a healthy and responsible lifestyle, experts urged students to stay away from substance abuse and remain vigilant online during a legal awareness programme organised at a school in Bicholi Mardana on Tuesday.

The programme was organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Indore, under the guidance of Principal District and Sessions Judge and DLSA Chairman Ajay Srivastava and DLSA Secretary Shivraj Singh Gawli, in accordance with the directions of the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur.

Addressing the students, Dr Rajat Nagda of the Social Justice Department said substance abuse affects physical and mental health, weakens decision-making and hinders individuals from leading productive lives.

Urging students to stay drug-free, he appealed to them to spread awareness among their families and peers about the harmful effects of addiction.

Sub-Inspector Shivam Thakkar of the Crime Branch conducted an interactive session on cyber security and social media awareness. He educated students about cyber hygiene, safe online practices, cyber threats, responsible internet use and data privacy.

He also informed them about reporting cyber fraud through the national cyber helpline 1930 and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

District Legal Aid Officer Zeeshan Khan also addressed the gathering, sensitising students about free legal aid, career guidance, the POCSO Act, discipline, respect for teachers and responsible use of social media.

Students were administered a pledge to stay away from drugs and become responsible digital citizens.

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