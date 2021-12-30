Barwani: Friend held for murdering man

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): One person was arrested for killing Yash Soni whose body was found at Mela Ground on December 27, Barwani .

Barwani SP Deepak Kumar Shukla said the man who murdered Yash turned out to be his own friend Deepak Solanki.

He said that police recovered body on December 27 and based on preliminary investigation and evidences from the spot, Deepak was detained. He is a friend of the deceased.

Initially, he denied his involvement in the crime. During interrogation, he confessed that he is gay and wanted to develop relations with Yash, but he was not responding to his proposal. Deepak became upset and a dispute erupted between them which culminated in the murder of Yash.

Accused Deepak confessed that after murdering Yash, he dumped body in a drain near the Mela ground.

Police have booked Deepak and produced him before the local court.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:12 PM IST