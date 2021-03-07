Barwani follow-up: Two girls found dead in well, minor among two arrested

Rajpur (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): Local police arrested two persons on Saturday in the case wherein two girls were found dead in a well on a farm in Narwal village.

According to sub divisional officer (police) Padam Singh Baghel and police station incharge Ajay Rajoriya, they have arrested two persons who are from Talakpura village of Khargone district. One accused is a minor. Police said both of them used to trouble girls on mobile phone. Further investigation is underway.

Their bodies were found floating in the well on the outskirts of the village on February 27. The village is situated on Rajpur-Palsud Road and comes under Rajpur police station limit.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the deceased aged 17-years belonged to Narwal and went missing since February 26 late evening. The family members of the deceased and villagers informed that both girls were friends.

Their bodies were discovered when a farmer Babulal went to fetch water from the well and immediately called Rajpur police and villagers who identified the girls.