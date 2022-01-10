Barwani: Fear of third-wave leaves band operators jittery

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): First and second wave of Covid-19 not only resulted in loss of life and economy but also adversely affected livelihood of many. Rise in Covid cases has left wedding band operators and other service providers distressed. They fear that the third Covid wave could again force them to shut down business due to Covid-19 induced restrictions.

There are numerous weddings in the district after January 16 and people have already booked tent and band operators, including other service providers, a month ago. However, rising possibility of possible third wave has forced many to go for simple wedding without bands, said band operators.

Band masters Rewaram Bhalse and Dilip Pagare said that they were entirely dependent on the band for their livelihood. They own seven to eight bands engaging 12 to 15 people in each. After surviving a crisis for two years, they somehow managed to restart their business by borrowing some amount. They had high hope from the wedding season and were hopeful of repaying the debt soon. Pagare said that any lockdown or people shunning band for marriage would force them towards suicide. He also said that they had even approached the administration for help but in vain.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:36 PM IST